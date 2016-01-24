NAMM 2016 VIDEO: Arturia's KeyStep is both a MIDI keyboard and step sequencer

NAMM 2016: Arturia has both the BeatStep step sequencers and several MIDI keyboards in its range, so it was probably inevitable that a 'keyboard step sequencer' would emerge at some point. That point, it turns out, is now, for we now know that the KeyStep is on the way.

This, in a nutshell, is a 32-note USB keyboard with a polyphonic step sequencer, CV and MIDI connectivity, an arpeggiator and a chord mode. The velocity-sensitive keys are of the 'slim' type and respond to aftertouch, while the step sequencer has eight programmable memories. You can adjust gate times and swing settings on the fly, and record, overdub and transpose sequences in real time.

Features are below and you can learn more on the Arturia website. The KeyStep will be available in the Spring priced at €119/$149.

Arturia KeyStep features