Auxy for iPhone is better than the iPad version, says developer

When an iPhone version of a pre-existing iPad app is released, it's often seen as the poor relation to its larger cousin, but the developer of Auxy thinks that he's set to buck that trend.

Auxy for iPhone is said to be "an order of magnitude better" than that iPad version, having been redesigned and rebuilt from scratch to provide a better user experience and improved sound quality.

Your Auxy projects are spread across four channels, and for each one you can choose from a selection of built-in sounds. These can be tweaked with effects, while parts are created by drawing in drum beats/notes on a grid.

Once you've got a selection of loops together that you're happy with you can trigger them in real-time and record your performance, and finished tracks can be uploaded and shared or exported as audio or MIDI for use in other software.

It's worth noting that the effects here have been provided by Sonic Charge and FXpansion (so you'd expect them to be up to snuff) and that sounds were designed by producer 7 Skies. There's also support for the 3D Touch feature that you'll find in the latest iPhones.

You can buy the iPhone version of Auxy now for £3.99/$4.99 from the Apple App Store.