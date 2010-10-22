Auto-Tune 7: announced and available now

Antares Auto-Tune 7 wasn't something we were expecting to be reporting on today, but it's here, and is said to offer an "entirely new time correction and pitch manipulation system".

Integrated into the software's Graphical Mode, this enables you to edit the timing of vocals as well as their pitch, with the interface promising to make it quick and easy.

Auto-Tune 7 also incorporates the second generation of Antares' Evo Voice Processing Technology, which is designed to offer more natural pitch shifting and throat modelling over a wider transposition range.

Other feature updates include the options to create target notes from MIDI in Graphical Mode and adjust the Throat length on an individual correction object basis. There's an enhanced Amplitude envelope display, an improved Graphical Mode adjust vibrato function and an amplitude envelope in the graphical editing window.

Auto-Tune 7

A range of other tweaks have been made, too - you can find out more about them on the Antares website.

Auto-Tune 7 is available now in native plug-in formats priced at $399. A range of upgrade options are also available.