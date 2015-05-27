Audition any REX file and play slices via MIDI using REXPlayer

Designed to operate standalone and sit alongside your DAW, MethodRed's REXPlayer is a new application that enables you to audition any REX file and play individual slices from your MIDI controller keyboard.

"Navigating through multiple folders in a dialog box to audition files can be uninspiring, at best," says MethodRed founder Doug Hanson.

"REXPlayer gives you a fast, efficient way to audition dozens or hundreds of files, with hands on control of their individual slices, full waveform display, and all the flexible tempo control you expect from REX files. Just drag and drop entire folders full of REX files onto REXPlayer and get out of your computer's file system and back to making music."

The theory is that, once you've found a file you like, you can then drag it straight into your DAW.

REXPlayer is compatible with OS X 10.10or later and available now from the Mac App Store for the introductory price of £3.99/$4.99.