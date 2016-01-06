AudioRealism's ABL3 is finally available as a VST/AU plugin

There have been some twists and turns along the way - notably its early arrival as a Rack Extension in 2015 - but AudioRealism's ABL3 is finally available in VST/AU formats.

This enhanced Roland TB-303 was first teased almost two years ago, and has been in development for even longer. It promises to be AudioRealism's most authentic 303 emulation yet, with the key features and improvements listed as follows:

Massively improved 303 emulation engine

Host hard sync

Resizable GUI

Classic edit view

Pattern edit view

Real time randomizer

Wave analyzer (for automatically transcribing your 303 patterns)

Setup screen with several emulation tweakables

Step record function (via Midi)

Vibrato effect by setting Up+Down on a step

technoBox2 Pattern Import

ABL3 is available now for PC and Mac from the AudioRealism website. It's priced at £77, and a demo can be downloaded, too.