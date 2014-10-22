Audiobus mixer app MiMiX previewed

Ever wanted to route the outputs of all your currently-running Audiobus 2-enabled apps to a mixer? MiMiX for iPad will soon be on hand to enable you to do precisely that.

Put this in the Output slot of Audiobus 2 and you can then have volume, pan, mute and solo control of up to eight Audiobus-friendly apps. You can also monitor any port of the main mix using oscilloscopes or VU meters. It's even possible to insert MiMiX in Audiobus's Input slot so that its output can be sent to another app (an iOS DAW, for example) and recorded.

Specs below and video above - the price and release date are still to come, but you can find out a little more on the MiMiX website.

MiMiX features