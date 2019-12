Audanika has released SoundPrism Electro Mini, an iPhone/iPod touch version of the SoundPrism Electro instrument that was launched for the iPad late in 2014.

This offers the same sound engine, input modes and ribbon controller as its big brother, but is playable using just your thumbs.

Find out how it works in the video above. SoundPrism Electro Mini is available now from the Apple App Store at the introductory price of £2.29/$2.99.