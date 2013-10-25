Arturia MicroBrute video demos: mini monosynth officially announced

Image 1 of 4 The MicroBrute is a semi-modular synth. Arturia Microbrute Image 2 of 4 There's MIDI on standard ports and over USB. Arturia MicroBrute Image 3 of 4 The MicroBrute is based on the MiniBrute. Arturia MicroBrute Image 4 of 4 The view from the top. Arturia MicroBrute

Leaked images of Arturia's MicroBrute late last week rather spoiled Arturia's plans to tease the synth in advance of an official announcement today, but the company should at least be happy that reaction appears to have been positive and that, now that we can see and hear it in action, the MicroBrute look like it might deliver on its promise.

We've posted Arturia's MicroBrute introduction above and specs are below, but if you want a thorough walkthrough of the synth's capabilities, check out Source Distribution's (Arturia's UK distributor) walkthrough of the synth's features (also below), which is pretty comprehensive.

Elsewhere on YouTube you can find MicroBrute hands-ons from Matsutake, Ujiie and Glen Darcey and Yves Usson.

The MicroBrute will be available in November priced at £269/$349/€299. First impressions are that you get plenty of synth for not a great deal of money.

Full details on the Arturia website.

Arturia MicroBrute specs

Monophonic synthesizer

100% Analog Audio Signal Path

Steiner-Parker Multimode Filter (LP, BP, HP)

Voltage Controlled Oscillator with new Overtone Sub-Osc

Oscillator Mixer (Sub, Sawtooth, Square, Triangle)

LFO with 3 waveforms and destination attenuator

Brute Factor™ delivering saturation and rich harmonics

Ultrasaw generating shimmering sawtooth waveforms

Metalizer bringing extreme triangle harmonics

Fast Envelope Generator

25 note mini Keyboard

External Analog Audio Input (level pot on rear)

CV Inputs: Pitch, Filter, Sub-mod, Pulse, Saw animator, metalizer, gate in.

CV outputs: Pitch, Gate, Env, LFO

MIDI Inwith 5-Pin DIN connector

USB MIDI In/Out

1/4" Audio Output and 1/8" Headphone Output

Free Editor Software

Step Sequencer

8 sequences stored on power down

Rate control

Sync to MIDI clock

Multiple modes (via software editor)