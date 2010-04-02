Apple iPad: free music wallpapers

So, you've just got your iPad - what's the first thing you're going to do with it? Pimp it! Get some good tunes on there, download some music apps, change all the fonts (and then change them back again…) and, of course, get shot of that corporate horizon backdrop and set some cool wallpaper.

Hold on - help is at hand. We couldn't bare to see our loyal musician audience forced to install badly Photoshopped stock photos of waterfalls or watch their iPhoto collection be cropped and stretched out of all recognition to fit the 'won't it go funny when I hold it the other way round' demands of the accelerometer-driven iPad.

Nope, we designed some supercool, GAS-friendly, 1024x1024 gear wallpapers that when downloaded onto your iPad (email yourself the images and save them or just save them off from the web page we link to), will stay perfectly formatted no matter what way up you hold your new gadget.

Rotate your iPad as much as you want, these babies wll stay perfectly formatted. Now get browsing and grab the lot!

Note: not got an iPad? Worry not. We'll be reformatting all these wallpapers and more over the next few weeks to fit every device possible, from laptop to iPhone to widescreen monitor. Let us know what imagery you'd like to see in the Comments below.