Apogee Mike: studio quality microphone for iPad, iPhone and Mac

Apogee mike

Following the announcement of Apogee's Jam guitar interface earlier this month, and - not coincidentally - the arrival of iPad 2 and GarageBand for iPad, Apogee has unveiled a new microphone for iPad, iPhone and Mac, called Mike.

Mike is roughly the same size as an iPhone (4.5-inches tall) and, according to Apogee, will do for the iPad (in terms of studio quality sound recording), what the One audio interface does for the Mac.

Price and availability are TBA. Read on for the official press release…

"Extremely portable, easy-to-use and powerful"

Apogee Electronics is excited for you to meet Mike, the most compact studio quality USB microphone available for iPad, iPhone and Mac. Standing roughly as tall as an iPhone, Mike by Apogee is an extremely portable, easy-to-use and powerful microphone for use with GarageBand on your favourite iOS devices.

Finally, you can capture your best take with incredible quality, wherever your music takes you. Record any sound you can imagine, from vocals to vibraphones, acoustic to lap steel guitars, pianos to percussion and everything in between, and build a track right on your iPad with GarageBand. With the unique flexibilityto also plug Mike into your Mac, the possibilities of recording are endless.

Mike is also the perfect companion to JAM, Apogee's studio quality guitar input. Never before has award-winning, Apogee-quality conversion been so affordable and accessible as it is on this truly inspiring new mobile platform. The professional studio is now literally at your fingertips.

"Since the success of the built-in microphone in ONE, we have been looking forward to creating a great sounding mic for the iPad," says Betty Bennett, CEO and Co-founder of Apogee Electronics. "Now with Mike, GarageBand and an iPad, customers can record vocals and acoustic instruments with their iOS devices anytime, anywhere, and sound fantastic."

Mike by Apogee Highlights:

PureDIGITAL technology delivers pristine sound quality

Designed to record vocals and acoustic musical instruments

Great for voice overs, interviews and podcast recordings

No configuration, just plug in and record

Easily adjust input levels without accessing software

Multicolor LED for status indication and input level monitoring

Made for GarageBand on iPad and Mac

Includes desktop stand and mic clip

Size: 4.5" tall

Join the recording revolution with Mike, JAM and GarageBand on iPad.

Please watch the Apogee website for more product information and details on Mike's availability and pricing.