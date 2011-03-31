Apogee Duet 2: the slickest audio interface ever?

Image 1 of 8 The Duet 2 in action: click the image for a gallery of shots. Apogee Duet 2 Image 2 of 8 Duet 2 angled Image 3 of 8 Duet 2 front Image 4 of 8 Duet 2 back Image 5 of 8 Duet 2 top Image 6 of 8 Duet 2 bottom Image 7 of 8 Duet 2 breakout box Image 8 of 8 Duet 2 standing

Apogee has announced Duet 2, a new version of its Mac audio interface . As you'll see in the photo gallery to the right, it's quite the looker, and looks to be a significant step up from its predecessor.

For a start, the mic preamps and converters have been completely redesigned (there are two input channels), while there are now four analogue outputs so that you can have separate mixes for headphones and the main speaker outs. The outputs are balanced, and the Duet 2 operates at up to 24-bit/192kHz resolution.

On the top of the Duet 2 you'll notice the full colour OLED display, which delivers visual feedback for multiple functions. With different screens, you can check the status of any input or output without referring to the new Maestro 2 control software or your DAW. Below this are two configurable touch pads that give you access to several of Duet 2's output functions.

It's also worth noting that Duet 2 ditches the original Duet's FireWire connection in favour of USB 2.0, while the breakout cable has been redesigned, too. A new breakout box can be purchased separately.

The full feature list is below, while you can find more details at Apogee's website. Duet 2 costs $595 and will be available in April.

Apogee Duet 2 specs

· USB 2.0 Mac audio interface

· 2 analog inputs; Combination Line/Mic/Instrument

· 4 analog outputs:

- Balanced line outputs, +20 dBu maximum output level

- 1 Independent 1/4" stereo headphone output

· 2 Microphone preamps with up to 75dB of gain

· A/D and D/A conversion at 24-bit/192kHz

· Top panel high resolution OLED display

· Multi-function controller knob

· Two assignable top panel touch pads:

- Mute speakers, headphones or all outputs

- Assign headphones to outputs 1-2, 3-4 or low latency mixer

- Dim speakers, headphones or all outputs

- Sum to mono speakers, headphones or all outputs