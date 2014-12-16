Analogue Solutions releases Nyborg monosynth and Christmas song

Analogue Solutions has taken it upon itself to spread some festive cheer in the form of a Christmas music video featuring, amongst other people, the Polymath.

Produced by Sound of Science duo Tom and Jason from AS, Polymath Night also features vocals from Christine Anderson.

And that's not the only news to come from the AS stable. Alongside the Yuletide video, Analogue Solutions has also released a new monosynth called the Nyborg-12. This SEM synthesiser is powered by two oscillators, a sub osc (minus one octave, taken from VCO1) and a white noise generator. You'll also find a multimode filter, sample & hold modulation effects and much more.

Key features include

Full rugged steel/aluminium case - no plastic mouldings

Good quality smooth potentiometers, fully sealed against dust

Good quality knobs with spun aluminium caps

High grade double sided circuit board

High Quality 16bit DAC for MIDI-CV conversion

Very stable MIDI to CV

Very stable analogue oscillators

Hand built by humans

True retro analogue voice and modulation circuits to give an authentic retro sound

The Nyborg is available now, priced at £599 plus tax and delivery. Find out more on the Analogue Solutions website.