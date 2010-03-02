Alicia Keys software piano announced by NI

Native Instruments has announced Alicia's Keys - a new software grand piano based on the signature tone of the all-conquering R&B diva's Yamaha C3 Neo instrument.

The samples for this 17GB Kontakt Player instrument (it can also be loaded into Kontakt 4) were recorded at Keys' Oven Studios over a period of two years, resulting in a piano that offers 12 discrete velocity layers per note and emulates key release, sustain pedal functionality and sympathetic resonance. A convolution reverb is also included.

Alicia's keys

"I love this software so much that I used it on my entire new album," says Alicia Keys. "Not once did I record a live piano because there was just no need. I plan to tour with this sound and use it all around the world. I love how it gives those who may not be able to buy an acoustic piano a true piano experience."

The capture of Keys as an endorsee/collaborator is certainly a coup for Native Instruments, and has given it the opportunity to come up with a product name that's also as pure a pun as you're ever likely to see.

Alicia's Keys will be released on 1 April 2010 for Mac and PC (we're assuming this whole thing isn't an elaborate hoax) priced at $119/€99.