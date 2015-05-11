Alan Fitzpatrick's favourite music software
Propellerhead Reason 8
“Without Reason, there would be no Alan Fitzpatrick music. All my work for the past ten or more years has been written on Reason. Most importantly for me, it sounds great; but I also like working with the display of the rack - it adds an extra dimension to the process of writing music on software.”
Sonos App
“Sonos is, in my opinion, the best wireless speaker system available, but it’d be useless without the superb app that lets you select music from a library or paired services, play different tracks from different speakers within a network, and change the volume of each speaker. Very handy in the studio.”
Propellerhead RPG-8 Monophonic Arpegiattor
“I work with Dave Robertson (aka Reset Robot) a lot in the studio. The RPG-8 Arp is exclusive to Reason and was a gamechanger for us. I used this when writing The Tetra and Reflections. I like to use this on a 1/16 rate on random to generate my patterns and jump between the octaves.”
Propellerhead Figure
“Figure is a mini drum machine and synth rolled into one. It’s capable of programming rhythms, range, pitch, tone, scale of steps, volume, and FX. When I’m playing around, I like to make old-school acid house patterns, but given how flexible the software is, I may try to write a full track on the app one day.”
Propellerhead Scream 4 Distortion Unit
“It’s great for adding texture to a sound, and I found it really helpful with my remix of Dubspeeka that is coming out on Sasha’s Last Night On Earth label. I really wanted to give the bass a little extra dirt, and this unit did a great job. It really fills the mix nicely.”