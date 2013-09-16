Akai MPC Element is "the most affordable MPC ever"

Akai MPC Element
Akai
Akai MPC Element
Akai MPC Element
Akai MPC Element
Akai MPC Element
Akai has expanded its range of MPC devices with the Element, a compact pad-based controller that ships with the new MPC Essentials software.
Billed as the most affordable MPC ever - it'll cost $150 in the US - this sits below the MPC Renaissance and MPC Studio, but offers the same multi-colour and pressure/velocity-sensitive pads. Classic MPC features - such as Note Repeat, Swing, Full Level, 16 Level, and Tap Tempo - are present and correct, too.
The MPC Essentials software, meanwhile, works standalone or as a plugin and on both 32- and 64-bit systems. It comes with a 1GB sound library, and enables you to import samples and assign them to any pad. You can create up to eight pad banks, and each pad can be assigned four samples and four insert effects.
You can find out more on the Akai Pro website or below. The MPC Element will ship in October.
MPC Element hardware features
- Fuses legendary MPC beat and song creation capability with the power of your computer
- 16 backlit, multicolour pads with pressure and velocity sensitivity
- MPC Note Repeat, Full Level, 16 Level, and Tap Tempo
- Includes MPC Essentials software (download), 1GB sound library, up to 8 pad banks
- Slim low-profile design with integrated cover to protect control surface
- USB-powered, no power adapter required, USB cable included
- Compact design just 14mm thin fits easily into a laptop bag
- Brushed aluminium control surface with bright backlit buttons
- Standard MIDI for use with most popular software
- 1/8-inch (3.5mm) MIDI input, 1/8-inch MIDI output, cables included
MPC Essentials software features
- 32- and 64-bit music production capability
- Works standalone, no DAW required, with MPC Element for seamless music creation
- Works with your current music software (DAW) as a VST, RTAS, or AU plugin
- Run virtually unlimited instances in your DAW simultaneously
- 1GB sound library with all the essential sounds of modern music production
- Import your WAV and AIFF sound samples and assign them to any pad
- Up to 8 pad banks (assign up to 128 pads), 4 samples and 4 insert effects per pad
- Hosts VST plugins and automatically maps controls
- Export to WAV and AIFF