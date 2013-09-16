Akai MPC Element is "the most affordable MPC ever"

Image 1 of 6 The MPC Element hardware is slim and comes with its own cover. Akai MPC Element Image 2 of 6 Front view. Akai Image 3 of 6 Top view. Akai MPC Element Image 4 of 6 The lid. Akai MPC Element Image 5 of 6 The MPC Essentials software. Akai MPC Element Image 6 of 6 The MPC Essentials software. Akai MPC Element

Akai has expanded its range of MPC devices with the Element, a compact pad-based controller that ships with the new MPC Essentials software.

Billed as the most affordable MPC ever - it'll cost $150 in the US - this sits below the MPC Renaissance and MPC Studio, but offers the same multi-colour and pressure/velocity-sensitive pads. Classic MPC features - such as Note Repeat, Swing, Full Level, 16 Level, and Tap Tempo - are present and correct, too.

The MPC Essentials software, meanwhile, works standalone or as a plugin and on both 32- and 64-bit systems. It comes with a 1GB sound library, and enables you to import samples and assign them to any pad. You can create up to eight pad banks, and each pad can be assigned four samples and four insert effects.

You can find out more on the Akai Pro website or below. The MPC Element will ship in October.

MPC Element hardware features

Fuses legendary MPC beat and song creation capability with the power of your computer

16 backlit, multicolour pads with pressure and velocity sensitivity

MPC Note Repeat, Full Level, 16 Level, and Tap Tempo

Includes MPC Essentials software (download), 1GB sound library, up to 8 pad banks

Slim low-profile design with integrated cover to protect control surface

USB-powered, no power adapter required, USB cable included

Compact design just 14mm thin fits easily into a laptop bag

Brushed aluminium control surface with bright backlit buttons

Standard MIDI for use with most popular software

1/8-inch (3.5mm) MIDI input, 1/8-inch MIDI output, cables included

MPC Essentials software features