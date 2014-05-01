Akai iMPC Pro iPad app teased in video

The past couple of weeks have seen the start of a teaser campaign for iMPC Pro, an advanced version of the iMPC iOS app for the iPad.

First Akai shared a screenshot of the app on its Facebook page - stating that it will offer "64 tracks of heavyweight music production" - and since then Retronyms, which is developing the software, has kicked off a video series, the iMPC Pro Log, which is showcasing different elements of the app on a weekly basis.

So far we've had an explanation of the Flux Link, which you can watch below, and a guide to the mixer, which you can see above. There'll be more to come, we're assured, on the Retronyms YouTube channel.