Advance Music Production Suite offers $5,000 worth of plugins and samples

Could this new bundle help you to advance your music making?

AIR Music Technology has unveiled the Advance Music Production Suite, a significant new software bundle that ships on a hard drive and features content from all manner of third-party developers.

Looking rather like a cross-industry version of Native Instruments' Komplete, the suite offers 25+ virtual instruments, 15+ plugin effects and 15+ sample packs. The idea is that you get the software you need to compose, produce, mix and master your music.

The content comes from the following developers:

AIR Music Technology

Akai Professional

Camel Audio

D16

FabFilter

Fxpansion

Gobbler

iZotope

PSP Audioware

Prime Loops

Sonic Academy

Sonic Charge

SONiVOX

Waves

Way Out Ware

Wave Arts

Also included is Akai's MPC Essentials software, subscriptions to Sonic Academy and Gobbler, and more than $1,000 worth of potential savings on Akai Professional and M-Audio gear.

"Advance Music Production Suite was created to be an all-in-one solution for contemporary music production," says Andy Mac, Product Development Manager at AIR Music Technology. "By offering a comprehensive suite of music production content at an incredible value, we are providing every musician with the sought after tools needed for taking their songs or tracks from start to finish."

AIR Advance Music Production Suite is available now for $599. You can find out more and place your order on the Air Music Technology website