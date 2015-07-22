Add Bluetooth MIDI to any controller with Puc+

Zivix debuted its MIDI-over-Wi-Fi Puc interface last year, and very useful it was too. Now we have the Puc+, a Bluetooth MIDI version that, unlike its predecessor, enables you to hook up devices via USB MIDI as well as a 5-pin DIN connection.

Running on two AA batteries or micro USB power, the Puc+ promises "exceptionally low latency", and is said to be capable of powering certain USB controllers. It works with iOS devices and Macs, and has a range of up to 40 feet. You can connect multiple Puc+ units to the same device simultaneously.

The Puc+ is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, and is already almost halfway to reaching its funding target. The $89 'Perk' will get you one of the devices when it ships in September, with the full retail price set to be $130.