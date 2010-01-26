A-Z of drum 'n' bass

There's no better place to start an A-Z of DnB than with the biggest name in the game: Andy C

Not only is this man head of the mighty Ram Records empire (home to scene-leading artists such as Sub Focus and Chase & Status), but the still only 33-year-old Andrew Clarke is also widely regarded as one of the world’s very best DJs, drum ‘n’ bass or otherwise.

After founding Ram at the age of just 16 back in 1992 with the Sour Mash EP (produced at home with a Roland D-50 synth and reel-to-reel tape recorder), the teenage kid from Hornchurch in Essex soon became one of the emerging Jungle/DnB scene’s biggest draws after he released the completely classic Valley Of The Shadows in 1993.

By the late 1990s, as part of the Ram trilogy with Shimon and Ant Miles, Andy C was among the hottest producers in DnB and considered one of the genre’s top DJs. In the decade since, he’s consistently been voted Number One in all manner of polls and awards.

A complete master of his craft, if you want an idea of what drum ‘n’ bass is about, in all of its forms, witnessing a set by this guy is a must.

A is also for:

Amen Break: When they recorded their track Amen Brother in 1969, little did American band The Winstons know that a 5.2-second section of its drum track would become one of the most used drum breaks of all time and a backbone of jungle and DnB.