8 great vocal processing tools

￼From Kraftwerk to Kanye via Doctor Who and Daft Punk - creative vocal processing has played a huge role in the past 40 years of songcraft and sound design.
If you're looking to get some of this vocal action into your productions, we have cherry-picked some of the best vocal processors available today.
In no particular order, here are eight great vocal processing tools...
1. XILS-lab XILS Vocoder 5000
This software emulation of the classic EMS 5000 Vocoder is one of the best-sounding vocoder plugins around.
It features a luxurious two-oscillator polysynth (based upon the classic EMS VCS3 hardware synth), but you can also route in your own external carrier signal via the plug-in’s sidechain input if desired.
EMS 5000 Vocoder can be switched between 20-band and 22-band mode, plus its unique pin-based modulation matrix allows you to route and influence individual modulator and/or carrier bands for the ultimate in flexibility.
It’s not the most intuitive vocoder around - there’s a steep learning curve - but it’s worth it for a vocoder sound of this calibre.
4.5 out of 5
2. Sonic Charge Bitspeek
Based upon the ’80s Speak & Spell toys, this quirky plug-in uses linear prediction coding technology to analyse the pitch, timbral and level information of an incoming audio signal before ‘re-synthesizing’ these characteristics via its simple oscillator-noise-filter design.
The results are rubbery, robotic and highly creative - a must-buy for those seeking computer - style voice effects or circuit-bent spoken lines.
4 out of 5
3. Audio Ease Speakerphone 2
Speakerphone 2 is “an impulse response-based speaker emulator” that allows you to virtually run signals through real-life devices such as retro amplifiers, mobile phones, speakers, transistor radios, turntables, headphones, TVs, or hundreds of other ‘sampled’ pieces of equipment.
Speakerphone 2 isn’t cheap, but the vocal-mangling and sound design potential is obvious, and the results ooze quality and realism.
4.5 out of 5
4. Celemony Melodyne Editor
The introduction of Melodyne Editor saw a revolutionary advancement in pitch correction technology: the software’s DNA feature breaks down polyphonic audio into its individual notes, which can each be moved, re-tuned and edited on the piano roll-style display.
It’s most commonly used for careful tuning adjustments, but can also yield creative results: create a symphony of harmonies from just a single monophonic vocal, or mangle your voice with per-note pitch- and formant-shifting.
5 out of 5
5. Roland Aira VT-3
The VT-3 houses multiple vocal effects within a compact desktop unit, providing the live or studio performer with a multitude of voice-altering processes at a reasonable price.
Transpose, formant shift, dry/wet and reverb sliders are directly to hand, while the centre dial chooses one of several effects: Beastie Boys- esque ‘robot’, Auto-Tune-style pitch correction, a VP-330-emulating vocoder, megaphone and radio modes, plus more.
Puzzlingly, the auto pitch effect doesn’t respond well to out-of-tune vocals, but with a wide range of effects and presets it’s still a decent buy at this price.
4 out of 5
6. Plogue Chipspeech
Tired of the traditional vocoder sound? This characterful speech synthesizer is designed to emulate several vintage ’80s voice chips.
Choose from seven different ‘characters’ (voice styles) including HAL 9000; after typing words into the front panel’s text box, MIDI notes tell the synth to sing each syllable in turn at the corresponding pitch, resulting in circuit-bent vocal-synth lines and robotic symphonies.
If nothing else, you can make chipspeech sing out creative insults to anyone in the vicinity.
5 out of 5
7. Antares AVOX 4
Antares, famous for creating Auto-Tune, are behind plenty of other excellent vocal processors. Their AVOX 4 bundle includes 11 plug-ins aimed at extreme voice transformation tasks and post-production vocal work.
Notable examples include Throat Evo, a “physical modelling throat designer”; talkbox tool Articulator Evo; and Mutator Evo, an extreme voice transformer.
8. Novation MiniNova
Wannabe robo-vocalists would be wise to take this compact VA synth’s 12-band vocoder for a test drive: perform smooth, vintage-style vocoded effects, transpose a voice up and down the keyboard in real time with the distinctive VocalTune mode, or apply the synth’s multiple onboard effects to your vocals.
4.5 out of 5
