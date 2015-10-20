8 great vocal processing tools

￼From Kraftwerk to Kanye via Doctor Who and Daft Punk - creative vocal processing has played a huge role in the past 40 years of songcraft and sound design.

If you're looking to get some of this vocal action into your productions, we have cherry-picked some of the best vocal processors available today.

In no particular order, here are eight great vocal processing tools...

For more on vocoders and vocal effects, grab Future Music 296, which is on sale now.