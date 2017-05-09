6 of the best VST/AU kick drum plugins

Static sampled bass drums are all well and good, with plugin effects and your DAW's editing features giving you endless options when it come to customising them; but when you want full control over your kicks, a dedicated instrument is often the best option.

The six examples we're going to show you here each have samples, synthesis or a combination of the two at their core, and offer a bespoke set of controls that make the process of designing kick drums easy and intuitive. Perhaps most importantly, though, they all sound fantastic.

Read more: In Session Audio Taiko Creator

Without further ado, then, let's get kicking…