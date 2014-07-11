4 of the best convolution reverb plugins
SIR Audio Tools SIR2
It’s not the most youthful member of the convolution reverb party, but it has stood the test of time thanks to a reasonable balance of customisation options, expansive features and a light CPU load. If you want to try it out, the first version is available free for Windows users.
4 out of 5
LiquidSonics Reverberate
LiquidSonics’ flagship convolution processor is filled to the brim with flexible features, offering a true stereo reverb signal using separate IRs for the left and right channels. Post-processing effects like chorus, delay and EQ (with LFOs) allow you to customise IRs even further.
4.5 out of 5
Audio Ease Altiverb 7
Aimed at the higher end of the market, Altiverb 7 is the convolution reverb of choice for those wanting a mammoth selection of high-quality IRs painstakingly sourced from around the world. Advanced picture browsing, keyword searching and ‘chaos’ function come as standard.
4.5 out of 5
Apple Space Designer
Possibly the best reverb plugin you’ll find bundled with any DAW, this can often be seen popping up on top producers' kit lists. A broad collection of versatile impulse responses and tweakable parameters give Logic users a definite advantage straight off the shelf.
5 out of 5