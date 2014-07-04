4 of the best algorithmic reverb plugins
2CAudio Aether
2CAudio is a true master of reverb design, and its flagship, Aether, is surely a contender for greatest reverb ever made, hard or soft. With its extensive control array, under-the-hood randomisation and lush, scintillating sound, it simply doesn’t put a foot wrong.
5 out of 5
Eventide Blackhole
A powerful reverb for creative sound design rather than the emulation of anything even approaching realworld spaces. It sounds truly unique, and the morphing Ribbon Controller and Hotswitch enable smooth or sudden transitioning between two complete parameter setups.
4.5 out of 5
UVI SparkVerb
A beefed-up version of a reverb algorithm from its UVI Engine instrument, SparkVerb might put its novel Preset Voyager patch generation system at the top of the marketing blurb, but the real draw is its fabulously musical sound and ease of use.
4 out of 5
eaReckon EAReverb
Beautifully laid out and packing seven size variations on its core algorithm, EAReverb is at its best generating small-space ambiences, which it does supremely well. A max decay time of 3.8 seconds does make it something of a specialist proposition, but advanced early reflection controls make up for it.
4 out of 5
