13 of the best new sample and soundware packs (February 2015)

A multisampled classic four-piece kit with hi-hats, ride and two crashes, plus a pair of congas, a tambourine and a shaker, available in various formats - we’re looking at the Kontakt 5 version.

Five mic channels have been captured (one near the snare, one near the kick, one behind the kit, one overhead and one “distant”), and each kit piece has level controls for all of them. EQ, transient shaping and two reverbs are onboard, as is a tasty library of grooves, and it all adds up to a highly playable retro treat at a very fair price.

4.5 out of 5

Buy Drumdrops Gretsch 1960s Round Badge Soul Kit