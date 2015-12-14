13 music software utilities that will make your life easier

As a computer musician you probably spend most if not all of your software budget on virtual instruments, effects plugins, DAWs, soundware and all those other fundamental things that it would be clearly impossible to make music without.

However, there's a whole world of less glamorous but equally important music production utilities and accessories out there that you may be blissfully unaware of. So, to right that wrong, we've put together a round-up of what we consider to be 13 of the most essential of them.

Here, you'll find tools to help with signal routing and analysis, recording your computer's system audio, keeping your DJ mixes in key, simulating speakers in headphones and more. None of our baker's dozen is particularly expensive - indeed, quite a few of them are free, or have a sibling free version - and while we doubt you'll need anywhere near all of them, we'd put money on there being at least one application or plugin here that could find a place in your studio and workflow.