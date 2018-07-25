TC Electronic revives controversial Satchel TonePrint under new name

TC Electronic has re-released its TonePrint for Steel Panther guitarist Satchel under a new name, ‘Repeat Offender’, after the original ‘Pussy Melter’ preset was taken down following a petition that dubbed it “obviously sexist”.

The description of the original TonePrint, designed for the company’s best-selling Flashback Delay, began, “When we met up with Steel Panther’s oh-so-humble guitarist, he had only one condition: that the tone be as wet as the ladies on the front row!”

Braids’ Raphaelle Standell-Preston and Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner objected to the name and description of the Danish company’s preset, and a petition to remove the product received over 450 signatures before the TonePrint was taken down.

Now the preset is back under its new moniker, and TC has also revived Satchel’s ‘Viagra Substitute’ ’Print for the Hall Of Fame Reverb.

Steel Panther are known for their outlandish parodies of ’80s hair-metal, and their no-holds-barred attitude continues to interviews, including Satchel’s top 5 tips for guitarists, which he revealed to us last year.

See the company’s full statement below, and head over to TC Electronic for more info.

TC Electronic press release

After significant public pressure from Steel Panther fans around the world we decided to re-release Satchel’s original TonePrint under a new name. At first, we asked the guitarist himself to come up with a less dangerous description for his signature sound, but quite frankly that was like asking a shark to behave like a tuna fish. If danger is in your blood, then there’s not a whole lot to be done about it.

Therefore, after 10 days of furious email correspondence, late night phone calls and countless suggestions from Satchel, all of which were even more offensive than the original, we decided that a simple homage to the artist himself was the way to go. Therefore, it is with great pleasure that we present to you a fitting tonal tribute to the artist known as Satchel: the original “Repeat Offender.”

As a bonus we’ve also re-released Satchel’s tone-enhancing TonePrint “Viagra Substitute” for Hall Of Fame Reverb, which has been sorely missed by fans of music and blood vessels the world over. So what are you waiting for? Rediscover your love of hard rock with Satchel and Steel Panther right here, right now!