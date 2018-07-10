TC Electronic and Steel Panther’s Satchel face backlash over “obviously sexist” TonePrint

UPDATE: TC Electronic has issued an official response to the controversy surrounding its Satchel TonePrint.

"It’s become clear that a number of people have been offended by the title and description of a delay TonePrint that we created over a year ago with Steel Panther’s Satchel.

"Steel Panther is an American comedic glam metal band from Los Angeles, California, mostly known for their profane and humorous lyrics, as well as their exaggerated on-stage personae that reenact the stereotypical 1980s "glam metal" lifestyle (from Wikipedia).

"It has never been our intention to offend anyone but simply to provide fans of Steel Panther with guitar presets made by Satchel. We recognize that the material was inappropriate and we have removed the TonePrint in question from the app and we will take it down from our website as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize."

ORIGINAL STORY: A number of musicians have criticised TC Electronic for its description of a new artist TonePrint designed in conjunction with Steel Panther guitarist Satchel (aka Russ Parrish), entitled ‘Pussy Melter’.

The description of the TonePrint, which is available to download for the company’s best-selling Flashback Delay, begins, “When we met up with Steel Panther’s oh-so-humble guitarist, he had only one condition: that the tone be as wet as the ladies on the front row!”

Braids’ Raphaelle Standell-Preston and Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner have objected to the name and description of the Danish company’s preset, and a petition to remove the product has received over 450 signatures so far.

What f*cking year is this ???Pls sign my friends petition to EDIT/REMOVE @tcelectronic disgusting write up for their “pussy melter” guitar effect pedal. As a female guitarist and just a female in general this makes me super disappointed ! https://t.co/LK2YZJt70d pic.twitter.com/EILfX9lQhhJuly 9, 2018

The petition, raised by US guitarist Jessica Fennelly, states, “As a female guitarist, I'm shocked by the poor marketing decisions found on TC Electronic’s website.

“I can't imagine why a well-known company such as TC Electronic would feel that it’s okay to use such an offensive, obviously sexist, and outdated marketing technique to sell a product.”

Steel Panther are known for their outlandish parodies of ’80s hair-metal, and their no-holds-barred attitude continues to interviews, including Satchel’s top 5 tips for guitarists, which he revealed to us last year.

MusicRadar has reached out to TC Electronic for comment, although it appears the company has since removed the TonePrint from its website.