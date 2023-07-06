Taylor Swift ruled out of headlining Glastonbury 2024 as she announces more UK shows and confirms that Paramore will open for her across Europe

Taylor Swift headlining the 2024 Glastonbury Festival was meant to be the worst-kept secret in the music business, but it seems that this supposedly nailed-on performance won’t now be happening.

By adding 14 more shows to the European leg of her Eras tour - which has seen her piano start playing on its own and a trapdoor fail to open - Swift has apparently ruled herself out of playing at Worthy Farm. Whereas, previously, there was a Glastonbury-shaped hole in her schedule, it’s now impossible to see how she can appear.

Prior to the announcement, Taylor had a free night on Sunday 30 June - Glastonbury’s closing night - but this has now been filled with an extra date in Dublin, where she’s also playing on June 28 and 29.

Additional dates have also been confirmed for Edinburgh, Liverpool and London.

Swift had been due to headline Glastonbury in 2020, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and she didn’t perform either when the festival returned in 2022 or in 2023.

Swift has also revealed that Paramore will be the opening act for the entirety of her European tour. Writing on Twitter, the star said: “Hayley [Williams, Paramore’s lead singer] and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”

Competition for tickets for both the new and previously announced shows is sure to be fierce. For those who are eligible and pre-registered for the UK and Ireland dates, pre-sales and general sales will be taking place over the next couple of weeks.