Taylor Swift suffers another Eras tour malfunction as a trapdoor fails to open and she’s forced to run off stage

Look what it made her do

Little more than a month after a rainstorm caused her piano to start playing itself, Taylor Swift has had to endure another onstage malfunction at one of her Eras tour shows, this time in Cincinnati.

The moment came at the end of Swift’s performance of Look What You Made Me Do. As she stood on the end of a catwalk jutting off the stage, she appeared to be waiting for a trapdoor to open to lower her down (presumably for a costume change), but it remained firmly closed.

Realising what was going on - or not going on - Swift then hotfooted it past her dancers, who were also making their way off stage.

Unsurprisingly, the moment was caught on video and posted on TikTok by Swifts.Clips. More surprisingly, Swift actually commented on the clip, noting that she’s "Still swift af boi”.

The incident follows another technical mishap during one of Swift’s Eras shows in Massachusetts. Following an evening of heavy rain the night before, she attempted to sit down and play her piano, only to hear it starting to play itself.

The multiple malfunctions have led some Swift fans to jokingly start referring to this as her ‘Errors’ tour, though with speculation that the worldwide jaunt could gross more than a billion dollars, we’re sure the star isn’t too concerned.

