Tangible Waves’ VMIX10 could be the Korg Volca mini synth mixer you really need

By published

Does this third-party effort trump Korg’s own?

Tangible Waves VMIX10
(Image credit: Tangible Waves)

If you have multiple Korg Volcas - or any other mini synths, for that matter - but don’t really like the look of Korg’s own dedicated mixer, Tangible Waves has an alternative in the shape of the VMIX10.

Supplied in a case that’s said to be the same size as the Volcas’, the VMIX10 offers six mono input channels with minijack inputs and two stereo channels with minijack inputs. Each channel has its own mute button and level knob, with the mono channels also having a pan control and two FX send knobs.

Unsurprisingly, there are also two FX send-return sections, plus a master level control and a stereo headphone output with dedicated level control.

The VMIX10 comes with a power supply and has four power supply outputs for your Volcas or similar devices. It’ll be shipping in the middle of this month priced at €145 (excluding tax). Find out more on the Tangible Waves website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
