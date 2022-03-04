Tangible Waves’ VMIX10 could be the Korg Volca mini synth mixer you really need

If you have multiple Korg Volcas - or any other mini synths, for that matter - but don’t really like the look of Korg’s own dedicated mixer , Tangible Waves has an alternative in the shape of the VMIX10.

Supplied in a case that’s said to be the same size as the Volcas’, the VMIX10 offers six mono input channels with minijack inputs and two stereo channels with minijack inputs. Each channel has its own mute button and level knob, with the mono channels also having a pan control and two FX send knobs.

Unsurprisingly, there are also two FX send-return sections, plus a master level control and a stereo headphone output with dedicated level control.