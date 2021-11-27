Take your sound to another level with £100 off the Universal Audio Apollo Twin X Duo Heritage Edition

Universal Audio's Apollo Twin are the gold standard in home audio recording. Founded on UA's six-decade heritage in audio craftsmanship, the Apollo series has earned a reputation as the most powerful, reliable line of audio interfaces available. Today, you can snag the Apollo Twin X Duo Heritage Edition for a stunningly low price of £845 at Thomann - that's a whole £100 off the RRP. Just one of many incredible Black Friday music deals available this weekend, this one's not to be missed.

Relied on by countless studio professionals, the Apollo has been used to record monumental albums by Kendrick Lamar (DAMN.), Arcade Fire (Everything Now) and Post Malone (Beerbongs & Bentleys), and picked up a trophy closet of industry awards along the way. Boasting world-class A/D and D/A conversion and two Unison-enabled mic preamps that integrate with the Apollo's award-winning plugin emulations to offer unbelievable sound, this interface is top of its class.

Universal Audio Apollo Twin X Duo Heritage Edition: was £945, £845 Universal Audio Apollo Twin X Duo Heritage Edition: was £945, £845 UA's Apollo Twin X Duo Heritage Edition offers producers the crystal-clear sound that Universal Audio is known for, with a premium suite of 5 award-winning plugins included for no added price. Full collections from Fairchild, Teletronix, Helios, UA and Pultec are bundled with the Apollo Twin, making the Heritage Edition the perfect choice for music makers hoping to get that classic analogue sound. With £100 off at Thomann, it's a no-brainer.

Right out of the box, the Apollo Twin X is included a suite of top-notch analog emulation plug‑ins: the legendary Teletronix LA-2A, 1176LN, Pultec EQs, and the UA 610-B Tube Preamp and EQ. Developed by UA’s crack team of algorithm engineers, these Realtime Analog Classics emulations faithfully recreate the sound of some of the most famous pieces of hardware in studio history. On top of the software suite bundled with the Heritage Edition line, this makes a complete library of classic analogue emulations that's sure to dial in the exact sound you're looking for.

