Synths and gaming collide in Squarewave Maker: “the level is your instrument”

We’ve seen quite a few attempts at ‘music making video games’ - some more successful than others, it has to be said - and the latest is Moshing Cat Studio’s Squarewave Maker.

Scheduled for release in 2019, this side-scrolling ‘sandbox rhythm action game’ promises low latency, so it feels like you’re involved in a proper musical performance. There are single and multiplayer modes and plenty of levels to work through, but the real fun might come when you start designing your own. You can choose from various themes and characters, and you get a sequencer, mixer, synths and effects for creating your tracks.

If that all sounds a little challenging you can start by remixing the included tracks or content shared by others - you can also share your own work with the community.

Find out more and add Squarewave Maker to your wishlist on Steam.