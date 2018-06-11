SynthMaster One comes to iPad, with most of the features of the VST version

KV331 Audio hit on a winning formula with the SynthMaster One plugin synth, giving those who found the company’s flagship SynthMaster instrument too intimidating a more accessible option with a simpler interface that keeps everything within relatively easy reach. Now it’s made the jump to the iPad, with all features pretty much intact.

The only real differences are that the mobile version has 16 voices of polyphony rather than 32, and that it comes with 500 presets rather than 800. Otherwise, it’s the same semi-modular wavetable powerhouse, coming complete with a 16-step arpeggiator/sequencer, stereo oscillators, zero-delay feedback filters, effects and more. There’s also the bonus of AUv3 compatibility, so you can use SynthMaster One for iOS within a suitable host application.

You can buy SynthMaster One now from the Apple App Store. It costs $14.99/£14.99.