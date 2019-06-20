Supro unveils its most versatile amp yet, the Galaxy

Supro has announced the Galaxy, which the New York guitar amp co is touting as its most versatile amp yet.

Available in head and combo formats, the Galaxy is a 50W, 6L6-powered, channel-switching tube amp designed to cover more clean and overdriven tones than any of Supro’s existing range.

The clean channel from the company’s pedal-friendly collaboration with Keeley is teamed with a Bruce Zinky-designed overdrive channel that promises to go from edge of break-up to more saturated sounds.

There’s also a footswitchable solo boost, buffered FX loop and a channel-assignable six-spring reverb.

Supro clearly has high hopes for this particular offering, given the amp’s press release talks of moving Supro into the realm of boutique American tube amps, making reference to Randall Smith, Paul Rivera and even Alexander Dumble.

The 1x12 combo version features an Eminence CV75 Redcoat speaker, while 4x12 and 1x12 extension cabinets are also available.

Supro’s Galaxy amps are available now at $/£1,299 for the head, while the combo is $/£1,499, the 4x12 clocks in at $/£999 and the 1x12 is $/£499.

See Supro USA for more info.