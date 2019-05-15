Superbooth 2019 video: Behringer's RD-909 drum machine lives - listen to it in action

Superbooth 2019 video : Behringer announced its intention to release a clone of the famed Roland TR-909 a while ago, and we got to hear and see it in the flesh for the first time in Berlin.

Behringer was keen to stress that, while the sounds are as authentic as possible, it still hopes to make plenty of improvements, with embellishments to the software still to come.

The RD-909 also takes the same Wave Designer and two-mode filter functionality from its sibling, the RD-808.

When we first saw Behringer’s take on the legendary drum machine, when it was announced at last year’s Knobcon event in Chicago, there were some features that were yet to be decided on. Namely, the Drive and Pitch functions on the Bass Drum channel, which it turns out have made to it to the final version.

Computer Music Editor Joe Rossitter was champing at the bit to have a go and see if the RD has retained the charm of the original TR; here's his no-talking demo.

It seems that we’ll be seeing the 909 pretty soon, with a projected distribution date of around September 2019. It should cost around £300.