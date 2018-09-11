Behringer drops the RD-909 drum machine at Knobcon 2018

One month on from Behringer’s limelight-grabbing video showcasing the new RD-808 on #808Day , the MusicTribe brand is, once again, diving into Roland's back catalogue with the announcement of the RD-909 at this year’s Knobcon show, which just so happened to land on 9 September.

We can assume that this 909 shares some similar new features that have been added to the RD-808, judging by the similarities in the interface design. However, we can't vouch for its sonic authenticity as this was a non-working 3D printed prototype.

There’s no word yet on release dates, or price, but we will we bring you that news as soon as it lands.