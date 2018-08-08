Behringer says its 808 clone will cost less than $400

Behringer is getting a piece of #808Day action with the news that its 808 clone, the RD-808, will be coming in under $400.

Taking to its Facebook page to share this lovely video of a prototype version of the RD-808 in action, the MusicTribe brand then just happened to drop a comment saying “What would you say if it was below US$ 400?”

You can imagine that most reactions were more than positive at the news. We will obviously wait and see as to whether the RD-808 will indeed come in under $400, here’s hoping.

If the video is to be believed, that will won't be long as "9/9" flashes up right at the end and we can only assume that's referring to 9 September.