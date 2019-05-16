Superbooth 2019 video: Tiptop Audio doubles-up with new Tape Echo Z-DSP card and Echoz Eurorack module

Superbooth 2019 : Tiptop Audio brings the long-awaited Tape Echo Z-DSP card and drops new Echoz Eurorack module at the show.

Having been in development for some time, the Tape Echo card features eight delay algorithms, with the Diffuse Chorus being a particular favourite of ours.

Not content with just bringing these newly created algorithms to the Z-DSP format, Tiptop has also decided to adopt the Tape Echo vibe into a brand new standalone module, called Echoz.

The new module is not a carbon copy of the Tape Echo card, as we're told both have their own character and will yield different results.

The Tape Echo Z-DSP card is available now for $75 and it looks like Echoz will be landing in July. Check out the Tiptop Audio website for more info.