Summer NAMM 2018: New Audio-Technica DJ headphones, turntable and cartridges join ever-expanding range

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Audio-Technica has released two new models of DJ-specific headphones, which are shipping now, alongside the newly expanded DJ product range.

The two new models are the on-ear ATH-PRO7X (available in black) and over-ear ATH-PRO5X (available in black and white).

The PRO5X over-ear headphones are equipped with 40 mm drivers and offer 1,500 mW max input power, designed for excellent audio reproduction even at high volume. They feature rotating earpieces for one-ear monitoring and detachable locking cables.

The PRO7X on-ear headphones are equipped with 45 mm drivers and offer 2,000 mW max input power for extremely accurate sound reproduction. They also include detachable locking cables and premium, soft, durable earpads.

Turning tricks

Both sets of phones are accompanied by the AT-LP1240-USB XP turntable, which now comes fitted with the new AT-XP5 DJ cartridge. Aimed at pro, mobile and club DJ use, the deck features a direct-drive, 16-pole, three-phase motor for unwavering speed stability along with easy back-cueing, forward and reverse play and quiet operation at 33-1/3, 45 or 78 RPM.

It comes with a highly-adjustable S-shaped tone arm with tracking force, anti-skate, and vertical tracking angle adjustments. The turntable has a built-in switchable phono pre-amp with dual RCA output jacks and includes detachable cables. An additional USB output allows direct connection to a computer without the need for drivers, making it easy to convert your vinyl to digital.

Alongside the pre-installed AT-XP5 cart on the LP1240-USB XP turntable, Audio-Technica is also releasing the AT-XP7. Both cartridges have been designed to be robust and promise great tracking ability, with a force range of 2.0 to 4.0 grams and output levels of 5.5 mV for the AT-XP5 and 6.0 mV for the AT-XP7.