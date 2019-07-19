Summer NAMM 2019: Jimmy Page announces Standard Model Sundragon guitar amp

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Jimmy Page has announced a Standard Model of his Led Zeppelin I-aping Sundragon guitar amp, following the release of his limited-edition model version earlier this year.

The Standard model will include “many of the unique features” that appear on the original limited-edition incarnation, which replicates Page’s heavily modded Supro Coronado.

“Based on the overwhelming response to the limited addition Sundragon amplifier I am pleased to announce that we will be producing a standard production model Sundragon amplifier,” says the business-savvy Page.

There are no pics or prices available for the new amp yet (the image above is of the limited-edition model), but we’ll bring you further news as soon as it becomes available.