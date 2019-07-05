Summer NAMM 2019: Is PRS about to launch a more affordable John Mayer Silver Sky?

SUMMER NAMM 2019: It’s been over a year since John Mayer’s PRS Strat-a-like landed, but guitarists who can’t stump up the $2,299/£2,695 asking price have been wondering if the Silver Sky will arrive in the SE line-up - and it appears the answer is in the affirmative.

In a recent interview with PRS COO Jack Higginbotham, Guitarist asked when the John Mayer Silver Sky was coming over to the SE line; Higginbotham responded, “I like the way you did that: ‘When?’ Maybe you’d better turn off your voice recorder...”

Obviously, there’s no concrete information yet, but given Summer NAMM is just around the corner and PRS is yet to reveal its hand, we wouldn’t rule it out.

After all, the $6,702/£4,030 Paul’s Guitar just appeared in the SE range with a $999/£799 price tag. If we can expect something similar for the Silver Sky, Fender’s new Vintera Strats might have some serious competition.

Mayer’s gear choices have been the talk of the digital town lately, with his 2019 pedalboard, Axe-Fx and eight-string usage setting the guitar world afire.

The blues babe even whipped out Jerry Garcia’s iconic Wolf electric for an entire gig with Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company last month.