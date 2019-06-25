John Mayer just gigged with Jerry Garcia’s iconic Wolf guitar

In between gigging his easy-on-the-ear solo material, John Mayer can also be found touring with Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company, and on 23 June’s gig in New York, the easy-on-the-eye guitar hero got his hands on Jerry Garcia’s legendary Wolf electric guitar.

Wolf is currently on display at New York’s Play It Loud exhibit, so it was a short journey over to Citi Field and into Mayer’s loving arms, after which it presumably returned to its perspex display case.

You can watch Mayer use Wolf to tear through Grateful Dead classics including St Stephen, Cold Rain And Snow and High Time in the live stream below.

The six-string stud will have been running Wolf through his well-stocked, tonesome pedalboard, which was revealed last week.

Despite collaborating with PRS on the infamous Silver Sky and frequently relying on boutique tube amps, Mayer has employed a number of surprising pieces of gear over the past year, including an eight-string Abasi Larada, Axe-Fx and Akai MPC.