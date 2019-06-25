Fender unveils 21-strong Vintera guitar and bass range

Fender has announced the all-new Vintera range, made up of 21 electric guitars and basses, designed to replicate models from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.
New Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jaguar, Mustang, Jazzmaster, Jazz Bass, Precision Bass and Mustang Bass models all appear in the range, which boasts period-correct neck shapes and new Tim Shaw-designed pickups with decade-specific tones.
A host of vintage finishes have returned, too, including Mocha, Fiesta Red, Seafoam Green, Inca Silver, Burgundy Mist and Ice Blue Metallic.
Each decade-correct model also offers a Modified version that adds new features not found on the original.
Highlights for us include the matching Jazzmaster and Jaguar headstocks and that Bigsby-equipped Tele: get in our guitar rack, now!
The new range replaces the guitar giant’s existing made-in-Mexico Classic series, and that line-up’s Road Worn models have yet to appear here - although Fender has confirmed that they may crop up further down the line as special runs.
Scroll on down for the full lowdown on each model, and visit Fender for more info.
Vintera Series '50s Stratocaster - $899-949/£749
- Alder or ash body
- Three '50s Strat® single-coil pickups
- “Soft V”-shaped neck
- 7.25”-radius maple fingerboard
- 21 vintage-style frets for classic playing feel
- Vintage-style six-point synchronized tremolo, tuning machines and strap button
- 5-way pickup switching
- Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘50s Stratocaster features an alder body offered in Seafoam Green and Sonic Blue. Ash body is offered in White Blonde.
Vintera Series '50s Stratocaster Modified - $999
- Alder body
- Three Hot '50s Strat single-coil pickups
- “Modern C”-shaped neck
- 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard
- 21 medium-jumbo frets for modern playing feel
- Two-point synchronized tremolo with vintage-style bent-steel saddles
- S-1TM switch adds the neck pickup in positions 1 and 2
- Vintage-style locking tuning machines, strap buttons and chrome hardware Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘50s Stratocaster Modified features an alder body offered in 2-Color Sunburst and Daphne Blue.
Vintera Series '50s Telecaster - $899.99/£749
- Alder body
- ‘50s Telecaster single-coil pickups
- “Early 50s U”-shaped neck
- 7.25”-radius maple fingerboard
- 21 vintage-style frets for classic playing feel
- Vintage-style Tele bridge with three brass barrel saddles
- Vintage-style strap buttons
- Chrome hardware and four-bolt neck plate
- Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘50s Telecaster features an alder body offered in 2-Color Sunburst, Fiesta Red and Sonic Blue.
Vintera Series '50s Telecaster Modified - $999-1,049
- Alder or ash body
- Custom shop vintage-style Tele single-coil bridge pickup; Custom Shop Twisted Tele neck pickup
- “Thick Soft V”-shaped neck
- 9.5”-radius fingerboard
- 21 medium jumbo frets
- Vintage-style Tele bridge with three brass saddles
- Chrome hardware and four-bolt neck plate
- 4-way switching adds series wiring; S-1 pickup phase switch
- Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘50s Telecaster Modified features an alder body offered in Daphne Blue and Surf Green. Ash body is offered in Butterscotch Blonde.
Vintera Series '50s Precision Bass - $899-949/£869
- Alder or ash body
- Single split-coil P Bass® pickup
- “Vintage C”-shaped neck
- 7.25”-radius maple fingerboard
- 20 vintage style frets for classic playing feel Vintage-style 4-saddle bridge
- Gold anodized pickguard
- Chrome hardware and four-bolt neck plate Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘50s Precision Bass features a semi-hollow alder body offered in Dakota Red and Seafoam Green. Ash body is offered in Vintage Blonde.
Vintera Series '60s Stratocaster - $899/£749
- Alder body
- Three '60s Strat single-coil pickups
- “Mid 60s C”-shaped neck
- 7.25”-radius maple fingerboard
- 21 vintage-style frets for classic playing feel
- Vintage-style six-point synchronized tremolo, tuning machines and strap buttons
- Chrome hardware and four-bolt neck plate
- Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘60s Stratocaster features an alder body offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Ice Blue Metallic and Surf Green.
Vintera Series '60s Stratocaster Modified - $999
- Alder Body
- Three Hot '60s Strat single-coil pickups
- Modern C”-shaped neck
- 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard
- 21 medium-jumbo frets for classic playing feel
- Contemporary, two-point synchronized tremolo
- Chrome hardware and four-bolt neck plate
- S-1 switch adds neck pickup to positions 1 and 2 Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘60s Stratocaster Modified features an alder body offered in Olympic White and Burgundy Mist.
Vintera Series '60s Telecaster Bigsby - $999-1,049
- Alder or ash body
- Two vintage-style ‘60s Tele single-coil pickups
- “Early ‘60s C”-shaped maple neck
- 7.25”-radius fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets
- Bigsby vibrato
- "Lead/rhythm" circuit
- Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘60s Telecaster Bigsby features an alder body offered in 3-Color Sunburst. Ash body is offered in White Blonde.
Vintera Series '60s Telecaster Modified - $999
- Alder body
- Two Hot ‘60s Tele single-coil pickups
- “Modern C”-shaped maple neck
- 9.5”-radius fingerboard with 21 medium-jumbo frets
- Vintage-style Tele bridge with three brass barrel saddles
- 4-way switching adds series wiring; S-1 pickup phase switch Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘60s Telecaster Modified features an alder body offered in Lake Placid Blue and Seafoam Green.
Vintera Series '60s Jazzmaster - $999/£799
- Alder body
- Two ‘60s Jazzmaster wide single-coil pickups
- “Thin C”-shaped maple neck with painted headstock
- 7.25”-radius fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets
- Jazzmaster floating tremolo
- "Lead/rhythm" circuit
- Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘60s Jazzmaster features an alder body offered in Olympic White and Ice Blue Metallic.
Vintera Series '60s Jazzmaster Modified - $1,099
- Alder body
- Two Hot ‘60s Jazzmaster wide single-coil pickups
- “Modern C”-shaped maple neck
- 9.5”-radius fingerboard with 21 medium-jumbo frets
- Jazzmaster floating tremolo and Adjusto-maticTM bridge
- Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘60s Jazzmaster Modified features an alder body offered in 3-Color Sunburst and Surf Green.
Vintera Series '60s Jaguar - $1,049/£799
- Alder body; 24” scale
- Two ‘60s Jaguar single-coil pickups
- “Mid ’60s C”-shaped maple neck
- 7.25”-radius fingerboard with 22 vintage-style frets
- Vintage-style Jaguar floating tremolo
- Two pickup on/off slide switches; tone cut switch
- "Lead/rhythm" circuit
- Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘60s Jaguar features an alder body offered in 3-Color Sunburst and Ocean Turquoise.
Vintera Series '60s Jaguar Modified - $1,149
- Alder body; 24” scale length
- Two AtomicTM humbucking pickups
- “Modern C”-shaped maple neck
- 9.5”-radius fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets
- Two pickup on/off slide switches; tone cut switch
- "Master kill" slide switch on upper horn, with single-coil/humbucking blend control wheels for each pickup Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘60s Jaguar Modified features an alder body offered in Surf Green and Sonic Blue.
Vintera Series '60s Mustang - $899/£689
- Alder body
- Two ‘60s Mustang single-coil pickups
- “Thin C”-shaped maple neck
- 7.25”-radius fingerboard with 22 vintage-style frets
- Vintage-style Mustang floating tremolo
- Slide switch for pickup on/off and phase
- Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘60s Mustang features an alder body offered is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Lake Placid Blue and Surf Green.
Vintera Series '60s Mustang Bass - $949/£799
- Alder Body
- Split-coil ‘60s Mustang Bass pickup
- “Thin C”-shaped neck
- 7.25”-radius maple fingerboard
- 19 vintage style frets, for classic playing feel
- Vintage-style 4-saddle bridge and tuning machines
- Chrome hardware and four-bolt neck plate
- Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘60s Mustang Bass features an alder body offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Fiesta Red and Seafoam Green.
Vintera Series '60s Jazz Bass - $999/£869
- Alder Body
- Single-coil Jazz Bass pickups
- “Thin C”-shaped neck
- 7.25”-radius maple fingerboard
- 20 vintage-style frets for classic playing feel
- Vintage-style 4-saddle bridge
- Open-gear tuning machines
- Chrome hardware and four-bolt neck plate
- Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘60s Jazz Bass features an alder body offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Daphne Blue and Firemist Gold.
Vintera Series '70s Stratocaster - $949/£769
- Ash body
- Three '70s Strat single-coil pickups
- “Early 70s C”-shaped neck
- Flat-staggered pole pieces
- 7.25”-radius maple fingerboard
- 21 vintage-style frets for classic playing feel
- Vintage-style six-point synchronized tremolo and strap buttons
- Period-correct “F”-stamped tuning machines
- Chrome hardware and three-bolt neck plate
- Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘70s Stratocaster features an ash body offered in Aged Natural, Mocha and Sienna Sunburst.
Vintera Series '70s Telecaster Deluxe - $899/£829
- Alder body
- Two Wide Range humbucking pickups
- “Thin C”-shaped maple neck
- 7.25”-radius fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets
- Vintage-style hardtail Strat® bridge with three chrome barrel saddles
- Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘70s Telecaster Deluxe features an alder body offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Vintage Blonde and Mocha
Vintera Series '70s Telecaster Custom - $899/£829
- Alder body
- One ‘70s Tele single-coil bridge pickup; Wide Range humbucking neck pickup
- “Thin C”-shaped maple neck
- 7.25”-radius fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets
- Vintage-style string-through-body Tele bridge with three steel saddles
- Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘70s Telecaster Custom features an alder body offered in Black, Fiesta Red and Sonic Blue.
Vintera Series '70s Telecaster Thinline - $1,049/£999
- Semi-hollow ash body
- Two Wide Range humbucking pickups
- “Thin C”-shaped maple neck
- 7.25”-radius fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets
- Vintage-style string-through-body hardtail Strat bridge with six saddles Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘70s Telecaster Thinline features a semi-hollow ash body offered in Vintage Blonde, Candy Apple Red and Aged Natural.
Vintera Series '70s Jazz Bass - $1,049.99/£929
- Alder or ash body
- Two ‘70s Jazz Bass single-coil pickups
- “Thin C”-shaped maple neck
- 7.25”-radius bound fingerboard with 20 vintage-style frets and pearloid block inlays
- 4-saddle bridge with threaded saddles; “F”-stamped open-gear tuning machines
- Deluxe gig bag
- The Vintera Series ‘70s Jazz Bass features an alder body offered in Inca Silver and 3-Color Sunburst. Ash body is offered in Aged Natural.