Fender unveils 21-strong Vintera guitar and bass range

Fender has announced the all-new Vintera range, made up of 21 electric guitars and basses, designed to replicate models from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.

New Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jaguar, Mustang, Jazzmaster, Jazz Bass, Precision Bass and Mustang Bass models all appear in the range, which boasts period-correct neck shapes and new Tim Shaw-designed pickups with decade-specific tones.

A host of vintage finishes have returned, too, including Mocha, Fiesta Red, Seafoam Green, Inca Silver, Burgundy Mist and Ice Blue Metallic.

Each decade-correct model also offers a Modified version that adds new features not found on the original.

Highlights for us include the matching Jazzmaster and Jaguar headstocks and that Bigsby-equipped Tele: get in our guitar rack, now!

The new range replaces the guitar giant’s existing made-in-Mexico Classic series, and that line-up’s Road Worn models have yet to appear here - although Fender has confirmed that they may crop up further down the line as special runs.

Vintera Series '50s Stratocaster - $899-949/£749

Alder or ash body

Three '50s Strat® single-coil pickups

“Soft V”-shaped neck

7.25”-radius maple fingerboard

21 vintage-style frets for classic playing feel

Vintage-style six-point synchronized tremolo, tuning machines and strap button

5-way pickup switching

Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘50s Stratocaster features an alder body offered in Seafoam Green and Sonic Blue. Ash body is offered in White Blonde.

Vintera Series '50s Stratocaster Modified - $999

Alder body

Three Hot '50s Strat single-coil pickups

“Modern C”-shaped neck

9.5”-radius maple fingerboard

21 medium-jumbo frets for modern playing feel

Two-point synchronized tremolo with vintage-style bent-steel saddles

S-1TM switch adds the neck pickup in positions 1 and 2

Vintage-style locking tuning machines, strap buttons and chrome hardware Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘50s Stratocaster Modified features an alder body offered in 2-Color Sunburst and Daphne Blue.

Vintera Series '50s Telecaster - $899.99/£749

Alder body

‘50s Telecaster single-coil pickups

“Early 50s U”-shaped neck

7.25”-radius maple fingerboard

21 vintage-style frets for classic playing feel

Vintage-style Tele bridge with three brass barrel saddles

Vintage-style strap buttons

Chrome hardware and four-bolt neck plate

Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘50s Telecaster features an alder body offered in 2-Color Sunburst, Fiesta Red and Sonic Blue.

Vintera Series '50s Telecaster Modified - $999-1,049

Alder or ash body

Custom shop vintage-style Tele single-coil bridge pickup; Custom Shop Twisted Tele neck pickup

“Thick Soft V”-shaped neck

9.5”-radius fingerboard

21 medium jumbo frets

Vintage-style Tele bridge with three brass saddles

Chrome hardware and four-bolt neck plate

4-way switching adds series wiring; S-1 pickup phase switch

Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘50s Telecaster Modified features an alder body offered in Daphne Blue and Surf Green. Ash body is offered in Butterscotch Blonde.

Vintera Series '50s Precision Bass - $899-949/£869

Alder or ash body

Single split-coil P Bass® pickup

“Vintage C”-shaped neck

7.25”-radius maple fingerboard

20 vintage style frets for classic playing feel Vintage-style 4-saddle bridge

Gold anodized pickguard

Chrome hardware and four-bolt neck plate Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘50s Precision Bass features a semi-hollow alder body offered in Dakota Red and Seafoam Green. Ash body is offered in Vintage Blonde.

Vintera Series '60s Stratocaster - $899/£749

Alder body

Three '60s Strat single-coil pickups

“Mid 60s C”-shaped neck

7.25”-radius maple fingerboard

21 vintage-style frets for classic playing feel

Vintage-style six-point synchronized tremolo, tuning machines and strap buttons

Chrome hardware and four-bolt neck plate

Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘60s Stratocaster features an alder body offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Ice Blue Metallic and Surf Green.

Vintera Series '60s Stratocaster Modified - $999

Alder Body

Three Hot '60s Strat single-coil pickups

Modern C”-shaped neck

9.5”-radius maple fingerboard

21 medium-jumbo frets for classic playing feel

Contemporary, two-point synchronized tremolo

Chrome hardware and four-bolt neck plate

S-1 switch adds neck pickup to positions 1 and 2 Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘60s Stratocaster Modified features an alder body offered in Olympic White and Burgundy Mist.

Vintera Series '60s Telecaster Bigsby - $999-1,049

Alder or ash body

Two vintage-style ‘60s Tele single-coil pickups

“Early ‘60s C”-shaped maple neck

7.25”-radius fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets

Bigsby vibrato

"Lead/rhythm" circuit

Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘60s Telecaster Bigsby features an alder body offered in 3-Color Sunburst. Ash body is offered in White Blonde.

Vintera Series '60s Telecaster Modified - $999

Alder body

Two Hot ‘60s Tele single-coil pickups

“Modern C”-shaped maple neck

9.5”-radius fingerboard with 21 medium-jumbo frets

Vintage-style Tele bridge with three brass barrel saddles

4-way switching adds series wiring; S-1 pickup phase switch Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘60s Telecaster Modified features an alder body offered in Lake Placid Blue and Seafoam Green.

Vintera Series '60s Jazzmaster - $999/£799

Alder body

Two ‘60s Jazzmaster wide single-coil pickups

“Thin C”-shaped maple neck with painted headstock

7.25”-radius fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets

Jazzmaster floating tremolo

"Lead/rhythm" circuit

Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘60s Jazzmaster features an alder body offered in Olympic White and Ice Blue Metallic.

Vintera Series '60s Jazzmaster Modified - $1,099

Alder body

Two Hot ‘60s Jazzmaster wide single-coil pickups

“Modern C”-shaped maple neck

9.5”-radius fingerboard with 21 medium-jumbo frets

Jazzmaster floating tremolo and Adjusto-maticTM bridge

Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘60s Jazzmaster Modified features an alder body offered in 3-Color Sunburst and Surf Green.

Vintera Series '60s Jaguar - $1,049/£799

Alder body; 24” scale

Two ‘60s Jaguar single-coil pickups

“Mid ’60s C”-shaped maple neck

7.25”-radius fingerboard with 22 vintage-style frets

Vintage-style Jaguar floating tremolo

Two pickup on/off slide switches; tone cut switch

"Lead/rhythm" circuit

Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘60s Jaguar features an alder body offered in 3-Color Sunburst and Ocean Turquoise.

Vintera Series '60s Jaguar Modified - $1,149

Alder body; 24” scale length

Two AtomicTM humbucking pickups

“Modern C”-shaped maple neck

9.5”-radius fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets

Two pickup on/off slide switches; tone cut switch

"Master kill" slide switch on upper horn, with single-coil/humbucking blend control wheels for each pickup Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘60s Jaguar Modified features an alder body offered in Surf Green and Sonic Blue.

Vintera Series '60s Mustang - $899/£689

Alder body

Two ‘60s Mustang single-coil pickups

“Thin C”-shaped maple neck

7.25”-radius fingerboard with 22 vintage-style frets

Vintage-style Mustang floating tremolo

Slide switch for pickup on/off and phase

Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘60s Mustang features an alder body offered is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Lake Placid Blue and Surf Green.

Vintera Series '60s Mustang Bass - $949/£799

Alder Body

Split-coil ‘60s Mustang Bass pickup

“Thin C”-shaped neck

7.25”-radius maple fingerboard

19 vintage style frets, for classic playing feel

Vintage-style 4-saddle bridge and tuning machines

Chrome hardware and four-bolt neck plate

Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘60s Mustang Bass features an alder body offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Fiesta Red and Seafoam Green.

Vintera Series '60s Jazz Bass - $999/£869

Alder Body

Single-coil Jazz Bass pickups

“Thin C”-shaped neck

7.25”-radius maple fingerboard

20 vintage-style frets for classic playing feel

Vintage-style 4-saddle bridge

Open-gear tuning machines

Chrome hardware and four-bolt neck plate

Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘60s Jazz Bass features an alder body offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Daphne Blue and Firemist Gold.

Vintera Series '70s Stratocaster - $949/£769

Ash body

Three '70s Strat single-coil pickups

“Early 70s C”-shaped neck

Flat-staggered pole pieces

7.25”-radius maple fingerboard

21 vintage-style frets for classic playing feel

Vintage-style six-point synchronized tremolo and strap buttons

Period-correct “F”-stamped tuning machines

Chrome hardware and three-bolt neck plate

Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘70s Stratocaster features an ash body offered in Aged Natural, Mocha and Sienna Sunburst.

Vintera Series '70s Telecaster Deluxe - $899/£829

Alder body

Two Wide Range humbucking pickups

“Thin C”-shaped maple neck

7.25”-radius fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets

Vintage-style hardtail Strat® bridge with three chrome barrel saddles

Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘70s Telecaster Deluxe features an alder body offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Vintage Blonde and Mocha

Vintera Series '70s Telecaster Custom - $899/£829

Alder body

One ‘70s Tele single-coil bridge pickup; Wide Range humbucking neck pickup

“Thin C”-shaped maple neck

7.25”-radius fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets

Vintage-style string-through-body Tele bridge with three steel saddles

Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘70s Telecaster Custom features an alder body offered in Black, Fiesta Red and Sonic Blue.

Vintera Series '70s Telecaster Thinline - $1,049/£999

Semi-hollow ash body

Two Wide Range humbucking pickups

“Thin C”-shaped maple neck

7.25”-radius fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets

Vintage-style string-through-body hardtail Strat bridge with six saddles Deluxe gig bag

The Vintera Series ‘70s Telecaster Thinline features a semi-hollow ash body offered in Vintage Blonde, Candy Apple Red and Aged Natural.

Vintera Series '70s Jazz Bass - $1,049.99/£929

