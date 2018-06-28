Summer NAMM 2018: Your Heaven Audio promises ‘a revolution in instrument amplification’ with the CloseUp mic system

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Your Heaven Audio is presenting what it’s calling a ‘revolution in instrument amplification’ in the form of the CloseUp system.

This is a new mic platform that’s designed for capturing the sound of acoustic instruments in a live situation. It promises to isolate the sound “better than any other microphone,” taming feedback and rejecting unwanted noises. Furthermore, it’s said to deliver the quality of a high-end studio microphone.

You can find out more and see examples of the CloseUp System in action on the Your Heaven Audio website. Prices start at $500 for the guitar version, while options are also available for violin, viola, cello and mandolin.