More

Summer NAMM 2017: Supro reissues 5-watt Reverb and Super guitar amps

By (, )

1x8 combos provide Supro tube tone at lower volumes

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Supro is famed for its formidable stage-ready valve amp designs, but now the company is honing its sights on lower wattages with the reissue of the five-watt, 1x8 Reverb and Super guitar amps.

While the Super is as simple as amps can get, with just a single volume and no tone controls, the Reverb features a tube-driven spring reverb, plus independent gain and master volume controls, as well as a two-band EQ and three line outputs to feed another amp or recording console.

Read more: Supro Black Magick Reverb 1x12 Combo

A wet output provides pure reverb signal, dry is just from the preamp, while mix carries a blend of the two.

Both amps feature a custom 8” speaker designed by Eminence and Supro, designed to emulate the Jensen found in the originals.

The Supro Reverb ($999) and Supro Super ($699) are available from 15 August - see Supro USA for more info.

Other launches from the rapidly expanding US brand include the Huntington bass guitar line and Statesman head and combo.

The magazine for serious players
Subscribe and save today!
More Info