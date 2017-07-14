Summer NAMM 2017: Supro reissues 5-watt Reverb and Super guitar amps

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Supro is famed for its formidable stage-ready valve amp designs, but now the company is honing its sights on lower wattages with the reissue of the five-watt, 1x8 Reverb and Super guitar amps.

While the Super is as simple as amps can get, with just a single volume and no tone controls, the Reverb features a tube-driven spring reverb, plus independent gain and master volume controls, as well as a two-band EQ and three line outputs to feed another amp or recording console.

Read more: Supro Black Magick Reverb 1x12 Combo

A wet output provides pure reverb signal, dry is just from the preamp, while mix carries a blend of the two.

Both amps feature a custom 8” speaker designed by Eminence and Supro, designed to emulate the Jensen found in the originals.

The Supro Reverb ($999) and Supro Super ($699) are available from 15 August - see Supro USA for more info.

Other launches from the rapidly expanding US brand include the Huntington bass guitar line and Statesman head and combo.