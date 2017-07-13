Summer NAMM 2017: Supro shoots for the low-end with Huntington bass guitars

SUMMER NAMM 2017: After the success of its guitar range - which we dubbed best in show at this year’s Winter NAMM - Supro has followed up with the Huntington bass line-up.

Comprising three models, available with one, two or three pickups, each bass packs a 30” short scale length, set neck and looks inspired by Supro’s ’60s Ozark.

Gold Foil pickups are onboard and promise to be authentic replicas of the original ‘Clear-Tone’ pups found in vintage Supro Violin, Taurus and Pocket Bass models.

Piezo bridges are also an option, and each model comes in a variety of metallic and transparent finishes over mahogany, swamp ash or alder tonewoods.

Dive into the gallery for a closer look at each bass, and see Supro for more info.