Sugar Bytes presents its Unique take on what an iOS synth should be

Sugar Bytes’ Unique synth has been kicking around on desktop platforms for around a decade, and now it’s made the jump to iOS. Promising “mighty analogue sounds from the golden age of synthesizers,” this is an analogue-style instrument with an extra trick or two up its sleeve.

The two oscillators can call on five waveforms, but it’s in the filter section that things start to get really interesting. The standard high-, low- and band-pass offerings sit alongside a comb filter, but it’s the vowel filter that might really get the creative juices flowing. This enables you to string together two or four vowel formants and play them back in a variety of ways.

You can add further interest to your sounds with the LFO, ADSR envelope, sequencer and XY pad, while you’ll also find two effect sections. 300 presets are included and there’s support for both Ableton Link and Audiobus.

The iPad version of Unique costs £14.99/$14.99, while the iPhone version is available for £4.99/$4.99