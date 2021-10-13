The Succession theme song composer explains its blend of classical piano chords and hip-hop beats

For fans of Succession - the smash hit HBO comedy-drama that focuses on the dysfunctional and frankly despicable Roy family - the wait for season three has been far too long, but that wait is almost over.

The show returns on 17 October, and also back, we assume, is the rather brilliant theme, an off-kilter marriage of classical chords and hip-hop beats that’s as satisfying as it is unsettling.

Back in 2019, composer and pianist Nicholas Britell broke down the theme for Vanity Fair, explaining that he wanted it to capture the duality of the show - both the absurdity and the gravitas. What kind of music, he wondered, would the monstrous Roy family imagine for themselves?

The result is a decidedly dissonant concoction that reflects the dynastic struggles that Succession depicts.

Find out more in the video above, in which Britell also discusses the underscore development, theme variations and end credit score.