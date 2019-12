Michael Astley-Brown and Simon Arblaster demo and discuss the Sterling By Music Man edition of St Vincent’s signature guitar.

We take in the sleek lines of this very comfortable and versatile axe, whilst running it through our trusty Vox AC15 with both clean and dirty settings. All five pickup positions are demoed, with a smattering of KHDK Scuzz Box fuzz to close.

MORE INFO: St. Vincent reveals 'ergonomic' signature guitar

Ernie Ball Music Man St Vincent review