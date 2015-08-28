St. Vincent reveals 'ergonomic' signature guitar

St Vincent signature
Ernie Ball Music Man has announced a signature guitar model for St Vincent (Annie Clark).
The guitar, which is available in Black or Vincent Blue - a new finish hand-mixed by Annie Clark - expands on Music Man's tradition for leftfield shapes and was developed by Clark alongside Music Man's design team.
Clark is already a long-term user of the company's Albert Lee signature model. As well as looking ace, the body shape has been designed with comfort from a female point of view.
Clark posted to St Vincent's Facebook page, "It is with pride that I present the St. Vincent Signature @ernieball Music Man Guitar. I wanted to design a tool that would be ergonomic*, lightweight, and sleek. So excited to be working with Ernie Ball. *There is room for a breast^^Or two"
Ernie Ball Music Man St Vincent features
- African mahogany body
- Set rosewood neck
- Rosewood fingerboard (25 ½-inch scale length
- Custom Music Man vibrato
- 3X mini-humbuckers
The Ernie Ball Music Man St Vincent model will see a full release early next year, most likely at NAMM 2016, and is available for preorder now at music-man.com. Meanwhile, here's a video of St Vincent playing the guitar on stage with Taylor Swift and Beck!