St. Vincent reveals 'ergonomic' signature guitar

Co-developed by St. Vincent and Ernie Ball Music Man

St Vincent says she is 'so excited to be working with Ernie Ball"

St Vincent signature

St Vincent signature

The new blue finish was mixed by Clark herself

St Vincent signature

St Vincent signature

St Vincent signature

Ernie Ball Music Man has announced a signature guitar model for St Vincent (Annie Clark).

The guitar, which is available in Black or Vincent Blue - a new finish hand-mixed by Annie Clark - expands on Music Man's tradition for leftfield shapes and was developed by Clark alongside Music Man's design team.

Clark is already a long-term user of the company's Albert Lee signature model. As well as looking ace, the body shape has been designed with comfort from a female point of view.

Clark posted to St Vincent's Facebook page, "It is with pride that I present the St. Vincent Signature @ernieball Music Man Guitar. I wanted to design a tool that would be ergonomic*, lightweight, and sleek. So excited to be working with Ernie Ball. *There is room for a breast^^Or two"

Ernie Ball Music Man St Vincent features

  • African mahogany body
  • Set rosewood neck
  • Rosewood fingerboard (25 ½-inch scale length
  • Custom Music Man vibrato
  • 3X mini-humbuckers

The Ernie Ball Music Man St Vincent model will see a full release early next year, most likely at NAMM 2016, and is available for preorder now at music-man.com. Meanwhile, here's a video of St Vincent playing the guitar on stage with Taylor Swift and Beck!